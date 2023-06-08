The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the incidental taking of a rare lizard, which may result from the Sand Valley Spa Building and Access Road project in Adams County.
“Incidental take” refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species' overall population at risk.
Wisconsin Dunes, LLC proposes the construction of a spa area on the north-central portion of the existing Sand Valley Golf Course in the town of Rome. The proposed construction includes a spa building, an access road, and a parking lot.
Wisconsin Dunes is also planning development in the area west of the resort’s main entrance road and south of Archer Ave in the town of Rome. Development in this area will consist of access roads and potential expansion of maintenance facilities. An additional disturbance area is also being added to the tennis area complex for a septic facility.
The presence of the state endangered slender glass lizard is confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some lizards.
The DNR concludes that the proposed project will minimize the impacts to the species by adhering to conservation measures; is not likely to jeopardize the continued existence and recovery of the state population of the species or the whole plant-animal community of which it is a part; and has benefit to the public health, safety or welfare that justifies the action.
Conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the endangered species will be incorporated into the proposed Incidental Take Permit. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the slender glass lizard are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage or upon request from DNR Conservation Biologist Rori Paloski at 608-516-3742 or Rori.Paloski@wisconsin.gov.
The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding project-related impacts to the slender glass lizard by July 7, 2023 to:
Department of Natural Resources
c/o Rori Paloski, DNR Conservation Biologist
