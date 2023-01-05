Office of the Commissioner of Insurance

With only ten days to go, Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek urges Wisconsinites that need health insurance coverage to visit WisCovered.com to get connected with an insurance expert before the annual Open Enrollment Period ends.

Right now, Wisconsinites are eligible to sign up for one of the health plans available on the federal marketplace. Those who already have insurance through the marketplace can also renew, update, or upgrade their health plans. The period ends Jan. 15 and people who sign up in the next ten days will have coverage beginning Feb. 1.

