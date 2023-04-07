The National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) has opened the application period for the annual Lt. Governors’ STEM Scholarship Program, which awards up to $1,000 to 12 schools nationally to support STEM-related activities for youth. Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2023, with award recipients being announced in August 2023.

“From our youngest learners to students getting ready to graduate from high school, quality STEM education plays a critical role in our kids’ ability to adapt to the changing world around them,” said Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez. “We also know that STEM education helps equip young people with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st-century workforce. This scholarship program is a great way to help schools provide vital STEM-related activities and to get more students excited about the ever-expanding opportunities available to them in STEM fields.” 

