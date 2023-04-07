The National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) has opened the application period for the annual Lt. Governors’ STEM Scholarship Program, which awards up to $1,000 to 12 schools nationally to support STEM-related activities for youth. Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2023, with award recipients being announced in August 2023.
“From our youngest learners to students getting ready to graduate from high school, quality STEM education plays a critical role in our kids’ ability to adapt to the changing world around them,” said Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez. “We also know that STEM education helps equip young people with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st-century workforce. This scholarship program is a great way to help schools provide vital STEM-related activities and to get more students excited about the ever-expanding opportunities available to them in STEM fields.”
“This is a wonderful opportunity to encourage innovative STEM projects in our schools, and I encourage Wisconsin schools to apply,” said Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly. “Teaching a computer applications class was part of my courseload at the beginning of my career. Seeing how much STEM education has grown since then has been inspiring, and I know providing robust STEM and computer science offerings will be critical to Wisconsin’s future success.”
NLGA will award 12 scholarships worth $10,000 total to 12 schools in 12 different states and territories. The Scholarship Program is administered by NLGA, the nonpartisan, nonprofit association for the nation’s lieutenant governors, and sponsored by ACT, the education and career readiness nonprofit.
“ACT is proud to once again sponsor this program and help ensure that every student can access a high-quality STEM education,” said ACT Chief Executive Officer Janet Godwin. “Our country and our communities need young people who are globally competitive in STEM careers, yet many students face systemic barriers to accessing rigorous education opportunities. It is essential that all students have the support and resources to fulfill their potential.”
All public, private, and Tribal schools in the 50 states and five U.S. territories are invited to apply at nlga.awardsplatform.com. Funding will be awarded to schools to support STEM-related activities, programming, curriculum, equipment, and other expenses.
“The need for increased educational opportunities in STEM is non-partisan and an area of consensus for the nation’s lieutenant governors,” said NLGA Executive Director Julia Brossart. “NLGA has adopted STEM Education as a pillar of work for the association on behalf of Members, who know the importance of educating students in STEM to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.”
Applications will be reviewed in Spring/Summer 2023 with award winners announced at the NLGA Annual Meeting in August 2023. Additional information on the STEM Scholarship Program, including instructions for applying, can be found at https://nlga.us/strategies/nlga-state-strategies-in-stem/.
This announcement builds on the groundbreaking investments in Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 biennial budget proposal to support Wisconsin kids and K-12 schools across the state, including important investments to bolster Wisconsin’s financial literacy, mathematics, and computer science education. The governor’s plan includes:
- Introducing a new “Do the Math” personal finance initiative, allocating $2.5 million per year to help schools start or improve programs around financial literacy curriculum and innovative instruction practices;
- Providing $10 million in fiscal year 2024-25 to the Milwaukee Math Partnership, a collaboration among the Milwaukee Public Schools district, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Milwaukee Area Technical College focused on the implementation of mathematics curriculum and professional development for current and aspiring Milwaukee teachers;
- Funding a statewide computer science education coordinator through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, allocating $20,000 for a computer science education task force and providing $5 million annually for grants to school districts to access computer science curriculum, particularly around programming concepts and professional development; and
- Creating a statutory requirement that each Wisconsin high school provide at least one computer science course.
In total, the 2023-25 biennial budget proposal will provide an increase of more than $2.6 billion for public schools, including the second largest proposed direct investment in state general aids since the 1995-97 biennium, the largest per pupil adjustments since revenue limits were imposed, and a historic investment in special education.
