The University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosting a Basic Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) for Meat and Poultry Establishments Short Course March 1-2, 2023 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be providing tuition reimbursement for qualifying participants that reside in Wisconsin through the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.
The training will discuss HACCP principles and the development and implementation of HACCP plans and programs, including new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) regulations for meat and poultry establishments. This course will include topic presentations, provide a hands-on opportunity to develop HACCP program components, and satisfy the training requirement specified in the 1996 Pathogen Reduction/ HACCP regulation. Participants that complete the training will receive a certificate of completion, and their name will be added to a registry of HACCP trained individuals that is maintained by the International Meat and Poultry HACCP Alliance.
