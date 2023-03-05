Gov. Tony Evers today announced the membership of the Governor’s Judicial Selection Advisory Committee for his second term. The committee is responsible for interviewing and recommending candidates to the governor for consideration when he fills judicial vacancies. During his first term, Gov. Evers appointed 43 judges to vacancies on circuit courts and appellate courts across the state. More than half of Gov. Evers’ appointees have been women, and more than one-third have been people of color.

“I’m proud of the work the Judicial Selection Advisory Committee has done over the past four years,” said Gov. Evers. “This committee brings together attorneys from across the state and the profession, which ensures that we appoint judges who, in addition to being knowledgeable, thoughtful, and fair, bring a diversity of experiences to the bench.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.