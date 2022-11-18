Google settlement

Wisconsin, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Wisconsin will receive $8,421,918.67 from the settlement.

“Big tech companies must respect people’s privacy and be transparent about their practices,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “I’m proud to be part of this bipartisan group of AGs that’s standing up for consumer privacy.”

