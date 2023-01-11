Gov. Tony Evers today announced he has appointed longtime dairy farmer of Viroqua, Paul Buhr, to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB). Buhr’s appointment is effective Jan. 20, 2023, filling the vacancy created by William Bruins’ resignation, which was effective at the end of 2022.

“Paul has deep roots as a Wisconsin dairy farmer and dedicated himself to ensuring our farmers and resources are getting the protection they need,” said Gov. Evers. “He is a strong advocate and champion for land and water conservation, and he understands that protecting our environment and family farms is a priority for Wisconsin’s future. I look forward to working with him and have no doubt he will bring a vast amount of knowledge to the DNR board.”

