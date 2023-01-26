The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced it is seeking sponsors to provide meals to children living in economically disadvantaged areas in Wisconsin through its Summer Food Service Program.
Through partnerships and creative collaboration, school districts work with area organizations to extend the SFSP beyond summer school programs to serve more children in need. Sponsors can be public or private, nonprofit school food authorities or nonprofit summer camps, units of local, municipal, county, tribal, or state governments, private nonprofit organizations (special considerations and restrictions apply), and public or private colleges or universities currently participating in the National Youth Sports and Precollege Programs. Local school districts combining meal programs with summer school sessions are among the most common program sponsors. If interested in applying to be a sponsor, individuals must contact the program coordinator
and complete the SFSP application no later than June 15, 2023. For more information on the SFSP, visit the DPI’s website
.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, which can be obtained online on the USDA’s website
, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by mail to:
- U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Ave., SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
- Fax to (202) 690-7442; or
- Email to Program.Intake@usda.gov.
