Chess tournament

Wisconsin students and their counterparts in Heilongjiang, China will compete in two online chess competitions – starting this week – to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wisconsin’s sister state relationship with Heilongjiang.

“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the bond between Wisconsin and Heilongjiang,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “Our businesses need to thrive in a global environment. Tournaments like this help our youth learn valuable skills that will help them work across countries and cultures.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.