Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through May 10, 2023 for a proposed experimental use permit (EUP) registration to control ticks at Fort McCoy. The EUP registration proposed by DATCP is for proprietary dissemination stations that are manufactured by BanfieldBio Inc. and contain the active ingredient fipronil.  

The proposed study will evaluate the efficacy of fipronil in dissemination stations that act similarly to traditional rodent bait stations. The intended purpose is to reduce tick populations within wooded and grassland environments at Fort McCoy in Sparta, Wisconsin. No experimental product will be applied to waterways. The proposed experiment is being replicated at various military bases in Texas, Oklahoma, and California. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.