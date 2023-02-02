A new online case portal to help consumers track their Equal Rights Division filings with the Department of Workforce Development is now available, part of a larger series of technology upgrades and customer service improvements at DWD.
The online tool gives parties and their authorized legal representatives real-time access to information as their case is processed. The case portal allows parties and their authorized legal representatives to view case-related information, including case number, status, and contact information for the staff assigned to their case. It is a secure, easy, and convenient option for parties and attorneys who want to access case-related information electronically.
"DWD's commitment to customer service extends throughout our agency and this latest modernization effort reflects our mission to deliver effective and inclusive services for workers, employers and job seekers," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. "The online case portal joins other recent tools from the Equal Rights Division to advance a thriving economy, including an interactive work permit office map, a Welcome to the Workforce video series for teens, online complaint filing, and a research portal."
The division developed the portal to improve the ease with which complainants, respondents, and authorized legal representatives can view and download case-related documents. Sharing documents via the case portal is more secure than email and gives parties more convenient access to case information. Complainants who file an online labor standards or civil rights complaint are granted access to the case portal once their complaint has been accepted and a case number created.
To access the portal, individuals can visit the DWD website and click on "File a Complaint" from the Equal Rights drop down menu. Instructions on how to create a DWD ID to file an online labor standards or civil rights complaint or to request access to the case portal can be found on the Equal Rights website.
DWD strives to make Wisconsin a fair and just place for all people to live and work. The Equal Rights Division enforces the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act, which prohibits discrimination in employment based on certain protected characteristics, including race, religion, and disability.
