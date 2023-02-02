Department of Workforce Development

A new online case portal to help consumers track their Equal Rights Division filings with the Department of Workforce Development is now available, part of a larger series of technology upgrades and customer service improvements at DWD.

The online tool gives parties and their authorized legal representatives real-time access to information as their case is processed. The case portal allows parties and their authorized legal representatives to view case-related information, including case number, status, and contact information for the staff assigned to their case. It is a secure, easy, and convenient option for parties and attorneys who want to access case-related information electronically.

