Milwaukee heat mapping 2022
Sedlacek, Andi

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that results from a heat mapping campaign conducted in the summer of 2022 are now available. The campaign was coordinated by the DNR, Groundwork Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

The resulting map shows air temperature data collected in the city of Milwaukee from July 21-22, 2022, by citizen scientists using car-mounted sensors. The mapping campaign recorded a 10-degree difference in the evening between the hottest and coolest parts of the city, with the hottest spots in dense urban areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.