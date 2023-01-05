Republican Party of Wisconsin

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is pleased to announce Rachel Reisner as the WisGOP’s new Communications Director. Reisner will serve as a WisGOP spokesperson and primary media contact. 

“The Republican Party of Wisconsin has worked tirelessly to stand up for conservative values and support Wisconsin Republican candidates,” said Reisner. “I look forward to working with our strong team in all 72 counties to carry the Republican message to Wisconsin voters.”

