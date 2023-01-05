The Republican Party of Wisconsin is pleased to announce Rachel Reisner as the WisGOP’s new Communications Director. Reisner will serve as a WisGOP spokesperson and primary media contact.
“The Republican Party of Wisconsin has worked tirelessly to stand up for conservative values and support Wisconsin Republican candidates,” said Reisner. “I look forward to working with our strong team in all 72 counties to carry the Republican message to Wisconsin voters.”
“Rachel will make a great addition to the Republican Party of Wisconsin,” said Chairman Brian Schimming. “As a Milwaukee North Shore native, she has a strong communications background in the state, having worked at the state and national levels. I look forward to working with her as we revamp the communications effort at the RPW and reach more voters throughout Wisconsin.”
Reisner joins the party after serving as the Wisconsin Press Secretary for the Republican National Committee. A Wisconsin native, she has previously worked in the Wisconsin State Assembly, for the 2020 Trump Victory Program, and a variety of other political roles. Reisner is a graduate of the University of Missouri at Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.