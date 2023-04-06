Conservation wardens wanted

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hiring for its 2024 class of conservation wardens, a fulfilling and exciting public service career dedicated to protecting Wisconsin’s natural resources and the people who use them. The application period is slated for April 10 – May 4, 2023.

DNR conservation wardens are credentialed law enforcement officers who serve rural and urban communities statewide. Wardens enforce laws that protect fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

