Clustered Broomrape

A Rare Plant Monitoring Program volunteer on the dunes overlooking Lake Michigan in Manitowoc County rediscovered clustered broomrape, a rare parasitic plant that has not been seen in over 44 years.

 Robbin Moran, DNR photo

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that a population of a rare parasitic plant was rediscovered on the dunes overlooking Lake Michigan in Manitowoc County. A trained volunteer for the Rare Plant Monitoring Program spotted the clustered broomrape (Orobanche fasciculata), which has not been seen in over 44 years.

This discovery and others are featured in the Rare Plant Monitoring Program’s recently released 2022 Annual Report. Almost 15% of Wisconsin’s 2,366 native plant species are considered rare, meaning they are listed as endangered, threatened or of special concern.

