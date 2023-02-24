Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #186 this week declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. The intense winter storm currently moving across the state is bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain that could result in widespread power outages from downed trees and ice on power lines and conditions that make travel difficult or dangerous. Executive Order #186 will provide waivers from federal and state requirements to give additional flexibility to in-state utility workers and allow for out-of-state utility workers to come to Wisconsin to help restore power.
“During and after a winter storm, restoration of power is critically important to the safety and well-being of folks across our state. As we continue to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities, the health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors remains our top priority,” said Gov. Evers. “This executive order will allow for a more swift and efficient restoration of any electric power outages throughout the state.”
