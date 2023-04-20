Department of Military Affairs

With the potential for severe weather conditions in southern and central Wisconsin on Thursday, Wisconsin’s 2023 statewide tornado drill is being postponed until Friday, April 21.

After consulting with partners at the National Weather Service (NWS) and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) said the decision was made to prevent any confusion that may occur if NWS offices need to issue warnings for real severe weather threats on Thursday.

