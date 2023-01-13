The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is collecting public feedback through Feb. 13 on the preferred design option for the Observation Tower at Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay. Design options for the tower and a public survey of the preferred option are available on the DNR’s website.
The report, Potawatomi State Park: Potawatomi Tower Concept Report, was completed by engineering firm GRAEF. It offers background information, concept plans and recommendations for revitalizing the Potawatomi Tower. All options in the report needed to take into consideration three previous evaluations of the tower’s structural condition.
