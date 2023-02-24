The University of Wisconsin-Madison is hosting a Wisconsin Meat Processing School from March 21-23, 2023. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is offering tuition reimbursement for qualifying participants who reside in Wisconsin through the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.

Participants will learn the practical science and art of sausage-making and meat curing from a team of instructors, supplier specialists, and award-winning “wurstmachers.” Instructors will teach the principles of meat processing at a basic, applied level, and information is aimed at operators who have small to moderate amounts of meat curing and sausage-making experience. However, processors from every level of experience can benefit from this program. Instruction will include several processing demonstrations and product evaluation.

