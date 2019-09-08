John McFarlane

John "Jack" McFarlane, age 80, of Rochester, Minn., died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at noon, Monday, Sept. 9, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 5455 50th Ave. NW, Rochester, Minn.. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, Minn. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be held at Byron Cemetery.