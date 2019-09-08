John McFarlane

John "Jack" McFarlane, age 80, of Rochester, Minn., died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Jack was born on May 9, 1939, in Ladysmith, to Harold and Agnes (Strop) McFarlane. He attended school in Ingram/Glen Flora where he was a strong athlete in basketball, track and baseball, graduating in 1958. He went to the Twin Cities and worked at Montgomery Wards and Waldorf Paper Co.
In 1959 he started work as an apprentice pipe insulator. He became a member of Asbestos Workers Local #34 Union as a heat and frost insulating engineer.
He married Darlene Zimmer on Sept. 23, 1961 in Tony. They lived in the Twin Cities for three years. Then Jack's job brought them to Rochester, Minn., and they built their home in Byron, Minn., where they raised their family.
He was co-owner of Southern Minnesota Insulation for 15 years until 1985. He then started Industrial Insulation in 1986. He successfully operated this business for 15 years until he sold it and retired in 2001. After four years of retirement he became bored and needed a challenge. He became an insulation project manager for an upcoming business, Mavo Systems, in Rochester. He worked there until June 30, 2010.
Jack enjoyed watching football, baseball, westerns or a good action movie on TV or in the theater. He was very interested in cars, particularly Cadillacs and Corvettes, and had a love for quarter horses. He enjoyed reading, mostly westerns, traveling and spending time with family. You always knew how he felt about anything because he told you straight forward.
Jack's faith was very important to him throughout his life. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Rochester.
Jack served a term as president of The Greens Townhome Association, where they lived for five years. He served a term as president of Bamber Valley Estates Townhome Association where they lived for 13 years. When Jack's illness worsened they moved to Homestead at Rochester Assisted Living.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Darlene McFarlane; his daughters, Shawn Kehret of Byron, Minn., Annette (Tom) Fuchs of Byron, Minn. and Brenda Fugere of Ames, Iowa. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Helen) of Gurnee, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Arlie Davison and sister-in-law, Sue McFarlane.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Richard Leonhard; his sister, Shirley Davison; his brother, Allen and his parents.
A funeral mass will be held at noon, Monday, Sept. 9, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 5455 50th Ave. NW, Rochester, Minn.. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, Minn. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Interment will be held at Byron Cemetery.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is assisting the family. To leave a special memory visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
