Kevin Wiemer

Kevin Allen Wiemer, 58, of Glen Flora, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 as a result of a work accident.
Kevin was born in Waukesha on Feb. 27, 1961 to Allen J. Wiemer and Sylvia A. (Williams) Wiemer.
Kevin graduated in 1979 from Flambeau High School. At age 17 he joined the United States Army. Kevin served in the military for 31 years traveling all over the world. It was during that time he met his wife, Angela. During his military career Kevin was a highly decorated soldier. He served one tour in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. His awards included 2-Bronze Star Medals, The Army Commendation Medal, 5- Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, 5-Army Reserve Components Achievement Medals, 2-National Defense Service Medals, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, 3 Affixed Army Service Ribbons, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd), Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/M Device, Nato Medal. His Army family meant the world to him and he to them.
Kevin and Angela married on March 12, 1983 and have been married 36 years. They moved back to Sheldon in 1984 where they raised three children, Sasha (Ryan) Dixon of Sheldon, Courtney Wiemer and Drew Gintner of Chippewa Falls, and Joshua Wiemer of Cornell. They have five cherished grandchildren: Payton, Emalee, Parker, Jaxton and Paxten.
Kevin was the Patriarch of the Wiemer Family. Kevin loved spending time with his grandchildren, giving them 4-wheeler rides and making them his famous BBQ Ribs. Most of all he enjoyed watching them excel at things they enjoyed like sports and Orchestra.
Kevin is survived by his sister, Gale Scheureman; his brother, Kurt Wiemer and his three nephews, Nick, Chase, and Dolton Wiemer.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and mother-in-law.
For the past 31 years Kevin has had a career with the Sheldon Co-op. He started in 1988 as a mill worker and worked his way up to the general manager position. Kevin enjoyed the work at the co-op but not near as much as the last three years when he had his grandson, Payton, working by his side. Kevin considered many of his co-workers family.
Kevin also served for many years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Sheldon.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Military honors will be provided by Sheldon American Legion Post 316.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented