Stanley Brzezinski, 82, of Anoka, Minn., loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, went to Heaven on Aug. 30, 2022. He was born in Ladysmith on Jan. 12, 1940.
Please join us for a celebration of life for Stanley on Friday, June 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19921 Nightingale Street NW, Oak Grove, Minn., 55011. Visitation will be a 10 a.m. with a church service at 11 a.m. and military honors following at gravesite. A luncheon will follow at church.
The original obituary can be found here.
