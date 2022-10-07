Helen Jipson

Helen Amanda Sophia Tiegs Jipson, 98, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, of natural causes after having been ill for a year.
Helen was born on Jan. 11, 1924, in Grow Township, Rusk County, Wisconsin to Paulus and Beata (Juergens) Woebbeking.
Helen married Darel Tiegs and later married John Jipson. They preceded her in death.
Helen took great joy in her relationship with her parents, siblings and her children and theirs. Born of German immigrants, she was proud of their hard-working, honest, God-loving nature. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a main focus of her life. Studying the Bible and honoring her God were very important to her and always trying to live in His honor. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Worldwide Church of God.
She was the owner and operator of Mode O’ Day Dress Shop in Ladysmith, achieving many rewards of excellence and most importantly, created friends with her clientele. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting and sewing.
Helen is survived by two sons, Darel A. (Kathleen) Tiegs of Wisconsin and Dennis D. (Cheryl) Tiegs of Hawkins; two daughters, Patricia Abbiehl and Lynette L. Ward, both of Ladysmith; her foster-care daughter, Joyce Williams Taber; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Raymond Woebbeking and two sisters, Esther Mikunda and Edna Gross.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her son, Michael A. Tiegs; three brothers, Lawrence, Otto and Gustave Woebbeking and two sisters, Nora Diederich and Mildred Weigert.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
