Ruth Kopras

Ruth A. Kopras, 85, of Bruce, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home.
Ruth was born in Ladysmith on March 11, 1934 to Louis and Anna (Willem) Vobornik.
She married Edmond S. Kopras on Sept. 12, 1953 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She worked in the Bruce School office and in the kitchen for many years. She also worked at Rusk County Memorial Hospital, volunteered at Rusk County Memorial Nursing Home, worked at Bruce Lumber Yard, was an EMT for Rusk County, a Cub Scout Leader and spent many weekends working at Racer’s Raceway.
She loved her flowers, bowling, enjoyed assisting at St. Mary’s Church functions and volunteered at monthly Monday night meals in Bruce.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edmond; her sons, Curt (Colleen) Kopras of Bruce, Randy (Tammy) Kopras of Bruce and Dennis (Sue) Kopras of Exeland; her daughter, Karen (Harold, Jr.) Zebro of Bruce; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy (Bob) Holzbauer of Madison and her sisters-in-law, CeCeal Vobernik of Ladysmith and Christine Bossany of Minneapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Vobernik.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce.
Burial will follow in the Bruce Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
