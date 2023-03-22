Margaret Zimmerman

Margaret "Margie" Mary Zimmerman, 98 years young, of Bruce, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, with Rev. Mark A. Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service. Mom chose to be cremated, so you'll see many lovely photos and hear lots of endearing stories.