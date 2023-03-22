Margaret Zimmerman

Margaret "Margie" Mary Zimmerman, 98 years young, of Bruce, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. With family at her side, she entered into Heaven, guided by her angels. Prior to passing, Margaret resided at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake. She absolutely loved having her apartment and her independent living. The staff was so kind to her, and kept her well for over seven years.
She was born June 24, 1924, at Mercy Hospital, in Chicago, Ill., daughter to Peter and Cecilia (Weisner) Camer. Margaret met Otto Zimmerman, of Bruce, through a dear friend, who later became a sister-in-law. Otto and Marge united their marriage on Aug. 30, 1947, and resided in rural Bruce, on a dairy farm for over 50 years. She spent her days working hard and raising her children to be respectful, healthy beings.
Margie is survived by her loving children, Terry (Kathy) Zimmerman of Bruce, Judy Hendrickson and Joyce Crowe of Vadnais Heights, Minn. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She lived to see two of her great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otto; their son, David Zimmerman; one brother and four sisters.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, with Rev. Mark A. Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service. Mom chose to be cremated, so you'll see many lovely photos and hear lots of endearing stories.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bruce, WI.
