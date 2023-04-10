Evelyn Smrstick

Evelyn “Evy” A. Smrstick, 85, died Friday, April 7, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Applegate Terrace, Wausau.
She was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Neenah, daughter of the late Joseph and Lucille (Besaw) Schwalen. On May 3, 1958, she married Donald Smrstick in Tony.
Evelyn is preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Hanusa, Patricia (Pat) Baxter, and Dorothy Barker.
She is survived by her husband, Don Smrstick; children, Patrice (Michael) Krienke, Brenda (Patrick) Van Ouse and Bradley (Lorinda) Smrstick; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Jane Duchnowski, Margaret “Peggy” (Tom) Grede, Monica Melberg, and Jo-Ellen (Jerry) Lemke; many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Evelyn lived her life as a homemaker, mentor, wedding cake designer, cookie maker, produce manager, babysitter, bowler, and world traveler! But what will live on in our hearts is not what she did, but how she did it. She loved and lived as a faithful giving woman who touched many lives with her warm hugs and smile, walking among us as God's hands and feet.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Ladysmith. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until the time of services all at the church. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Tony.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
