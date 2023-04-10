Evelyn Smrstick

Evelyn “Evy” A. Smrstick, 85, died Friday, April 7, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Applegate Terrace, Wausau. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Ladysmith. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until the time of services all at the church. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Tony.