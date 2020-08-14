Alex E. Wolter, 87, of Ladysmith and formerly of Holcombe, died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Ladysmith Care & Rehab.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Updated: August 15, 2020 @ 7:09 pm
