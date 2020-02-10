Katherine Elaine Terry went to be with our Lord on Jan. 15, 2020.
Katherine is survived by her sons, Jeremy Taylor of Oklahoma, Jason Terry of Oregon and Jacob Terry of Ladysmith; four stepsons; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel Grinder of Utah; her sister Lisa Pease of Ladysmith and many nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 at Rusk County Community Library in Ladysmith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.