Mary Duncan, 70, of Ladysmith, passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Mary was born on May 8, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Lawrence Nelson and Yvonne Webb. She lived in several places before settling in Ladysmith in her mid-20s.
She met and married Dennis Duncan in 1976.
She was a long time employee of Weather Shield and Walmart in Ladysmith.
She enjoyed puzzles, music and traveling. She was a lover of animals and the ocean. She made the best cookies and desserts. She always had cookies and sweets out for visitors.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Jami) Duncan of New Prague, Minn., Kaylyn (Jesse) Wimer of Ladysmith, Darin (Melissa) Duncan of Conrath, Ronnie (Michelle) Duncan of Cadott and Julie Peterson of Menomonie; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia (Ron) Luedtke and Kathy (Dave) Boos; aunt, Beth Bollinger; niece, Tracy; nephews, Craig and Josh; and many others she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis and parents, Lawrence Nelson and Yvonne Webb.
A memorial visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
