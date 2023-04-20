Gregory Raasch

Gregory Gene Raasch, 67, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his home.
Greg was born on March 6, 1956, in Ladysmith to Robert and Marian (Weltzin) Raasch.
Greg was a lifetime Ladysmith resident. He married Sherri Dillivan on May 28, 1983. They later divorced in 1995. Family and friends meant everything to Greg. He would help all in need. He was baptized and confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith.
He is survived by his step-father; Robert John Tomaszewski, who provided love and support through all the years; three brothers, Timothy Raasch of Ladysmith, Robert “Zip” Raasch of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Kelly Raasch of Michigan; two sisters, Melody Beres of Quinnesec, Mich., and Dawn (Gary) Adams of Ojibwa; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; one great-great-nephew and his beloved dog, Tommy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Raasch and Marian Tomaszewski; former wife, Sherri Dillivan, and his brother, Kimberly Donald Raasch.
A celebration of life will be held from noon-4 p.m., Sunday, July 2, at the Armstrong Pavilion in Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
