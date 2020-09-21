Marty Prokop, 52 years old, passed away unexpectedly, with his best buddy, Scotty Dog, by his side.
Marty was born July 24, 1968, in Hastings, Minn., to the proud parents of Bob and Geri Prokop. He is their third son, and is survived by his mother, Geri, of Rosemount, Minn.; his brothers, Mike of Austin, Texas and Mitch (Jennifer) of Rosemount, Minn.; his sister, Melissa of Crystal, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Becca (Jerry), Michell, Rachel, Connor, and Truett; great niece and nephew LilyJo and Rawley and his best buddy, Scotty Dog.
Marty is also survived by his former spouse and long time friend,Lori Prokop. Together they started Prokop’s Meats & Deli in Lakeville, Minn. He is further survived by his best friend, Terry Nussberger, who he shared many wonderful memories with over the years; and his close friends who were like family to him including Shay Beres, Jim “Lobster” and Charmaine Riddle and Mike Etzel, who all contributed significantly to Marty’s joy on Earth.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob; his infant brother, Matthew and his uncles and aunts, including his beloved Uncle Franny, and his grandparents.
He lived to spend time with family and friends fishing, hunting, woodworking, sewing, gardening, canning and cooking.
Marty was in a boat with his dad, Bob, before he could even walk. He loved family fishing and hunting trips. He loved northern Minnesota fishing with our family, traveling to Montana with Uncle Franny, Becca Boo and Little Mitch, and to Hawaii and deep-sea fishing in the Florida Keys with Lori.
His true passion was meat cutting, deer processing, sausage-making and sharing his appreciation and knowledge of meat preparation with others. He has handmade over one million pounds of sausage. Marty perfected the boneless deer process, teaching others how to perfectly field dress a deer in three minutes and keeping hands clean on TV and in Gander and Cabela’s.
In addition to the people he taught and helped, Marty dedicated his heart and talents to special needs dogs and cats providing forever love. We’re sure his dogs — including Muffy, Nikki, SonnyBoy, King, Tuggy, Tessie, Reecy and Frederick — and his special cats, who passed before Marty, are all on the other side greeting him with great love, excitement and gratitude
What made Marty’s life so full is the love from friends and family. He was one of those rare people who was always there when called upon by those he loved, and he reached out his hands to help those in need.
We will miss Marty’s laugh, his big ole blue eyes, time spent in the boat telling stories about who shot the bigger deer or caught the biggest fish and the hilarious family stories Marty retold.
Marty will remain in our hearts, we will miss him deeply, and we will plan a celebration in honor of this great man’s life in the Spring of 2021.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
