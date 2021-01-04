Susan E. Grensing, 72, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Susan was born June 1, 1948, in Ladysmith, to LaVern and Ramona Lehman. She married Darrell Grensing on March 25, 1968.
I was given the gift of life and now I must give it back. I was a very lucky woman to have a life full of what I valued most; my husband of 52 years, my family and all the friends I was gifted in this lifetime.
Susan will be deeply missed by her husband, Darrell Grensing of Ladysmith; her children, Kimberly Grensing of La Crosse, Lisa (Joe) Gibney of La Crosse, Julie Grensing of Mounds View, Minn., Mark (Melissa) Grensing of Rice Lake and Nathan Grensing of Ladysmith; grandchildren, Coral, Autumn and Olivia; and siblings, Corky (Josy) Lehman, Marilyn Scoles, Mike (Irene) Lehman, Pamela Lehman, Kathleen Doorn, Steve Lehman and Jeff (Kathy) Lehman.
She was preceded in death by her father, LaVern Lehman; mother, Ramona Lehman and brother, Keith Lehman.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
Commented