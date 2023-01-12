Sophia Rubusch

Sophia Stephanie Rubusch, 6, was born on July 18, 2016, in Sheldon, at home. Our sweet little girl went home to be with Jesus unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Sophia’s parents are Nathan and Angie Rubusch. The family lives in Hawkins.
Sophia was a fighter from the moment she was born and continued to be all her life, overcoming many obstacles. She was a miracle. She never complained through it all.
Sophia never met a stranger, and she had a hug ready for everyone she knew (and didn’t know). Our precious daughter was an amazing gift from the Lord.
Sophia loved life to the fullest. She brought so much joy. Her siblings were very near and dear to her heart. She loved being outdoors, exploring her surroundings.
The Lord Jesus gained a most beautiful soul when He called her home. Sophia was loved and cherished by many. She will be painfully missed by her family and friends, but never forgotten.
Surviving family members include her parents and her eight siblings, Philip, Adeline, Andrew, Autumn, Gretta, Isabella, Finnian and Torvi, all of whom live at home in Hawkins. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Barb Mogensen; paternal grandparents, Willis and Beth Rubusch; and her aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ron Mogensen, and great-grandparents, Paul and LaVerne Mogensen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Ladysmith Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Shiloh Mennonite Church Cemetery in Conrath.
A meal will be served at Shiloh following the service.
