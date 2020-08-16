John Peterson

John Ole Peterson, age 59, of Ladysmith, lost his life to a tragic motorcycle accident on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
John was born on March 20, 1961 to John and LaVerne Peterson. He grew up in Park Falls, graduating from Lincoln High School, Class of 1979. He went to North Central Technical Institute in Wausau to become a machine tooling technician. He worked as a tool & die and mold maker for Weather Shield, Phillips Plastics and Rockwell Automation.
John was a very loving and caring person who would step up at the drop of a hat to help anyone with whatever was needed. He was a devoted blood and platelet donor, making regular donations throughout his life.
John loved the outdoors and was an avid grouse and deer hunter. His primary passion was his precious family whom he put above everything else. Whether it be family picnics, weekends at the cabin, or fishing/hunting trips with the guys, he was the first to arrive and the last to leave.
He also treasured riding his motorcycle and enjoyed participating in numerous rallies and fundraising rides. Peace can be found knowing he lost his life doing something he loved so much.
John is survived by his children, Rebecca (Bryan) Amundson of Medford, Naomi (Jonathan) Erickson of Chippewa Falls, John (Tiffany) Peterson of Stetsonville and Samantha Voda of Charleston, S.C. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jordyn, Aliya, Drew, Grace, Brynlee, Raelynn and John was looking forward to number seven in January. He is further survived by his five big sisters, Joyce (Gary) Christopherson, Janet (Jamie Cady) Peterson, JoAnn (Terry) Ides, Julie (George Andrade) Peterson and Jean (Michael) Gottwald. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held for John on Saturday, Aug. 29, with a gathering at his childhood home, 673 Fourth Avenue North, Park Falls from 3-6 p.m.
The family asks that any memorials go to the American Red Cross or one of the various veteran organizations that he was honored to support.
Ride free. Fly high.
