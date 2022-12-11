Rose Barnett

Rose Marie Barnett, 97, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Lake Manor in Ladysmith. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Sunil and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann celebrating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the Mass.