Rose Barnett

Rose Marie Barnett, 97, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Lake Manor in Ladysmith.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., to Mike and Mary Barnett. She moved to Weyerhaeuser during her childhood. In her late teens, she moved to the Chicago area and later to the Minneapolis area. Eventually Rose Marie returned to Weyerhaeuser to take care of her mother. Rose Marie was a massage technician and then worked in the retail business in department stores, the last of which was at Herbergers in Rice Lake for many years. When she retired from Herbergers, she was employed as a health care worker for a number of years.
Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Frank, and a sister, Violet.
She is survived by a cousin, Victor; cousin, Janet, and her lifelong friend, Kathryn Olesiak Christianson and Kathryn’s children, Bob Christianson, Dan Christianson (Godson), Dick Christianson, Shirley Owens, and Joyce Tassinari.
Rose Marie was a lady of deep faith and prayer, reciting the rosary every day. She was a kind and caring friend and very generous in giving to her church, to people in need in the community, and to charitable organizations.
She enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and flowers, cooking, and caring for her dogs.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Sunil and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann celebrating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the Mass.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
