Phil Fliflet, 79, of Sheldon, died on Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.
Phil was born on Dec. 10, 1943, in Ladysmith, to Richard and Irene (Mortimer) Fliflet and was raised in Sheldon.
He was a college wrestler, cattle dealer, racehorse owner, rodeo bull rider, farmer and small business owner. He loved spending time with his best friend, Martin Yoder, and his grandchildren.
Phil married Dawn Petska on Sept. 12, 1987, in Chippewa Falls.
She survives along with two sons, Kent Fliflet (Mary Anna Champa) of Eau Claire and Brett Walsh (Mary Jo Hibbard) of Ladysmith; four daughters,ReNae Bolts of Naples, Fla., Rachel Fliflet (Brenda Weyenberg) of Eau Claire, Amanda Fliflet of Oxford, Miss., and Chrissy Hurtgen (JP Hurtgen) of Senoia, Ga.;six grandchildren; two brothers, Darrell Fliflet of Eau Claire and Terry Fliflet (Julie) of Winona, Minn. and two sisters, Gail Unterschuetz (Bruce) of Iquitos, Peru, and Patricia Miller (Dan) of Venice, Fla.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Irene (Mortimer) Fliflet, and a sister, Marlene Fliflet.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Wednesday, March 29, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon with lunch to follow.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
