Donald Timmerman

Donald McKay Timmerman struggled free of the illness that was ravaging his body, and out of the arms of his beloved wife to soar with the eagles at the age of 76 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
His father's engineering projects meant frequent moves, but Don always considered Wisconsin home. Even though he had already established a successful business in Minnesota, Don saw Texas as a land of opportunity that he needed to explore. As an agent for Spencer Turbine Company, he spent nearly four decades in the Houston area engineering projects to protect the environment and the manufacturing of products we all use. Plaques on the wall and industry recognition marked his many achievements, but meaningless unless he could feel it was a job well done, met his standards of excellence, and clients were happy.
Throughout his life, Don was blessed with an insatiable curiosity and an enormous capacity to learn that allowed him to excel in whatever his interest of the moment.
Whether working in a NASCAR pit, tinkering with Model A's, prodding vintage tractors back to life, or getting just the right throaty rumble out of a Harley, there wasn't an engine that didn't benefit from his strive for perfection. Music, art and writers touched his heart. Although he often crossed paths with the rich and famous, it was simple acts of kindness that made his heart soar. A fairy tale wedding in Israel to Mary Sue was the beginning of a magical 30 year journey. Don had finally found the meaning of unconditional love and family.
Don and Mary Sue arrived in Ladysmith just one year ago to the welcoming arms of Joel and Sara. Even though plans to build their retirement dream home quickly faded as Don developed new health issues, they created an idyllic "nest" at Flambeau Village. He found contentment in watching all four seasons come and go in Wisconsin, the generosity of good neighbors, new friendships, and being enveloped in the love and support of Mary Sue, Joel and Sara. Don left this world too soon, but at peace knowing he was loved, and that all was well with those he loved so deeply.
In addition to his treasured wife, Mary Sue, and son, Joel Taylor and daughter-in-love, Sara Baker, Don leaves a special nephew, Rick Paige; cousin, John Gilbert and wife, Joan, and a wealth of good friends to cherish his memory.
Don was a unique and special person. His kind and generous heart, tender spirit, infectious laugh and quick wit made every life he touched and the universe a better place.
There will be no services. The family asks that Don's life be celebrated by showing kindness and love to all our fellow travelers through this life's journey.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
