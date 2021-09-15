Monica Luke

Monica Jo (Berg) Luke, 61, of Colorado Springs, Colo., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, after a hard fought fight with cancer, over 9 years, but now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, painless and free from care.
Monica was born to Jerome (Bud) and Rose Berg on July 22, 1960, in Ladysmith. She graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1978, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout, before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1982. Monica married Michael Luke of Fredonia Ala., in October 1986, where they met in the Air Force, at Eglin Air Force Base, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.
She proudly served and retired after 22-plus years between active duty and Reserve duty in the U.S. Air Force, at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant (E8). Monica’s service carried her around the world, starting in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Aviano Italy, Knob Noster, Mo., Anchorage, Alaska, and her last duty assignment at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo. She retired with distinction in 2003, after various duty assignments in Honolulu, Hawaii, Turkey, Germany, Great Britain, Singapore, Japan and South Korea. Monica was the Senior Reserve Paralegal in the Pacific Air Forces, Honolulu for 5 years. In 1997 she was selected as the U.S. Air Force Reserves Paralegal of the year. Her awards included, the Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal with 1 oak leave cluster, Air Force Commendation and Achievement medals, Gallant unit award, Air Force Reserves Achievement medal and the United Nations medal.
After her retirement and short stint for the Department of Defense as a civil service paralegal, Monica poured herself into volunteering and personal business ventures in her retired years. Monica loved life to the fullest, was good at making people laugh, but most importantly at being compassionate to the less fortunate and always willing to lend a hand. She and her family traveled often, but her favorite spot was Ladysmith to be with her family to just hang out and put puzzles together.
Monica is survived by her husband, Michael Luke, a U.S. Air Force retired veteran, daughter, Elizabeth and Son-in-law Jeff, and three grandsons, Kit, Griffin and Bearett, and one granddaugher Saoirse Beverly Jo, of Colorado Springs, CO, daughter Erin of Portland, Oregon and Emilee of Haver, Montana; sisters Gerry Berg of Hayward, Pam Warner of Ingram, WI and sister Cecelia Berg of Bruce; brothers, Brian, Patrick, Terry, and Tim of Ladysmith, and brother Sean of Rice Lake.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept.22, in Colorado Springs, Colo., at Woodmen Valley Chapel.
