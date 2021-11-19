Richard Ollinger

Richard A. “Dick” Ollinger, 65, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith after an 11-month illness of lung cancer. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, at Colonial Nursery with Deacons Doug Sorenson and Craig Voldberg officiating. A gathering will follow at the Heart of the North Brewing Company.