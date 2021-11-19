Richard Ollinger

Richard A. “Dick” Ollinger, 65, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith after an 11-month illness of lung cancer. He was born on Feb. 1, 1956, in Milwaukee to Robert and Mary (Lampl) Ollinger.
Dick moved to Bruce in 2001, coming from Menomonee Falls, where he became the owner of Whiskey Dicks. He loved watching WWF wrestling along with all sports. He always enjoyed a good conversation of politics. He loved people and enjoyed conversations with everybody. He especially loved spending time with family and all the “kids”, because it’s always about the kids!
He is survived by seven nephews, Steven, Michael and Peter Ollinger, Nicholas and Matthew Ollinger and Tom and Eric Taylor; three nieces, Stephanie and Sarah Ollinger and Desiree Taylor; two brothers, Dennis Ollinger of Ladysmith and William (Kelly) Ollinger of Genoa City and his sister, Catherine M. (Clifford) Taylor of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary and a brother, Robert.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, at Colonial Nursery with Deacons Doug Sorenson and Craig Voldberg officiating. A gathering will follow at the Heart of the North Brewing Company.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
