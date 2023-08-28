Corky Lehman, 79, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. A memorial visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A private family burial will take place at a later time.