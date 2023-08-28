Corky Lehman, 79, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Corky was born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, in Menomonie, to Le Vern and Ramona (Schleussner) Lehman. He moved to Rusk County as a young child and was a lifelong resident.
He enjoyed family time, canning, cooking, hunting, fishing, woodworking, hobby-farming, taking drives through the countryside and sharing his family history. Even though he didn't attend church, Corky believed in God.
He is survived by four children, Brad (Sandee) Lehman of Ladysmith, Caroline (Phil) Sieg of Ladysmith, Kevin (Polly) Lehman of Ladysmith and Christopher Lehman of Eau Claire; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; life partner, Josi Hamilton of Ladysmith and siblings, Marilyn Scoles of Bruce, Mike (Irene) Lehman of Bruce, Pamela Lehman of Bruce, Kathleen Doorn of Oshkosh, Steve Lehman of Bruce and Jeff (Kathy) Lehman of Fifield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith Lehman and sister, Susie Grensing.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. A memorial visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A private family burial will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rusk County Wildlife Restoration Association.
