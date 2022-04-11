Dorothy Tiegs

Dorothy June Tiegs (nee Iverson), known as June, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Surrounded by her beloved husband of nearly 71 years, Harold James Tiegs, and her five children, Kathleen (Paul), Shane (Dorothy), Jodi (Paul), Arlan (Melody), and Kurt (Ramona), June moved peacefully from her Waukesha home into the arms of her Savior.
She is survived by her 14 grandchildren and soon to be 40 great- grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers, Bill (Charlotte) and Stanley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Gen Iverson.
Internment will be in the Bruce Cemetery.
