Doreatha Page

Doreatha Marie Page, age 87, of Rice Lake, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Cambridge Senior Living Center in Rice Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rice Lake, with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Committal rites will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, at St. Augustine‘s Catholic Cemetery in Norwalk. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed at all services.