Lucas Miller

Lucas Matthew Miller, age 20, of New Richmond, entered into Heaven on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after an automobile accident.
Lucas was born on April 6, 2002, in Chippewa Falls. He graduated from St. Croix Central High School and began working in construction. Lucas was always known to be a hard worker, and most recently he had been working at the Boat Doctor and had planned to become an electrician.
Lucas had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone in need, especially if anyone was having car problems. He was very knowledgeable about pretty much anything with an engine. He loved being outdoors with his friends, fishing, biking,and hanging out in his hammock. He had a soft spot in his heart for cats even though he was allergic and he was also great with kids and would always help mom at school, play with his cousins and entertain kids on church trips.
He will remain in the hearts of his mother, Jennifer (David) Rivard; father, Joshua (Mary) Miller; siblings Tyler, Alyssa and Grace; grandparents, Paul and Darlene Sieg and Christie Miller; great-grandma, Vera Bender; aunts and uncles, Heidi (Mike) Middendorp, Amanda (Justus) Busse, Dan (Lori) Sieg and Jacob (Sarah) Miller; as well as close friend, Mandi Wilberg, many cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by baby sister, Jade Elizabeth; grandpa, Stan Miller and great-grandmas, Bev Sieg and Connie Czekalski.
A Mass of Christian burial for Lucas will be held on Monday June 6 at St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Hudson. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. with mass starting at 6 p.m. For those unable to attend his service, it will be live streamed on St. Patrick’s Facebook page.
Memorials are preferred to the family.
