David Ptacek

David J. Ptacek, 74, of Roscoe, Ill., died on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
David was born on Sept. 22, 1944, in Ladysmith, the son of Frank and Sarah (Fox) Ptacek. David was a 1962 graduate of Bruce High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army for three years. He married Judy Morse on May 26, 1979, in Belvidere, Ill. She preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2015.
David was employed by Chrysler in Belvidere, Ill., and retired after 31 years. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping and his flower garden. He also enjoyed garage sales and overnight trips with Judy to the casino and various other trips.
Survivors include his three stepchildren, Gary Underhill, Theresa Underhill and Lona Wilson; three brothers, Gary (Vicki) Ptacek of Lakeland, Fla., Terry (Dr. Vicki) Ptacek of Ladysmith and Randy Ptacek of Conrath; five sisters, Helen Erickson of Kirkland, Carol Draus of Rice Lake, Melodee-Joy (Jay) Fox of Waukegan, Ill., Linda (John) Leach of Zion, Ill. and Violet Zuber of Green Bay; aunt, Helen Rubio of Oglesby, Ill. and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Theodore and Franklin and his sister, Betty Foust.
Private services for David will be held at a later date.
Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.