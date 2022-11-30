Carol Czekalski, 91 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Mass of Christian Burial for Carol Czekalski will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, December 2, 2022 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Papi, Deacon Craig Voldberg and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann concelebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM on Friday at the church.
Memorials in Carol’s name may be made to St. Joseph’s Carmelite House, 4840 Grasselli St., East Chicago, IN 46312.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
