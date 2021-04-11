Charlotte Fuchs, age 90, of Luck, formerly of Ladysmith, passed away at the Golden Age Manor in Amery.
Charlotte was born in Niederschlema, Germany, on July 10, 1930, to Theodore and Margaret Kny. She met Robert Fuchs in Germany, and they were married on Aug. 14, 1948.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, A. Margaret (Avelene) Lowell of Mesa, Ariz.; son, Theodore (Kathi) Fuchs of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Barry (Michele) Matlack of Mesa, Ariz., Thomas (Kimberly) Matlack of Stillwater, Minn., Heidi (Jay) Silva of Oakdale, Minn., and Stacy Jensen and Dena Jensen-Rogers of Eau Claire; five great-grandchildren, Dannielle Royce, Jordan Matlack, Kelsey Matlack and Joe and Violet Beasly and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Charlotte loved animals. She had dogs most of her life and raised canaries and finches. She also took great pride in her beautiful backyard with flowers all around and bird feeders everywhere! She especially loved hummingbirds and had many hummingbird feeders on her patio, always busy! Her house was filled with many varieties of plants.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fuchs; her daughter, Marie (Bob) Jensen; her parents, Theodore and Margaret Kny; her brother, Werner Kny and her Special Friend of many years, Al Dahlquist.
A celebration of life and will be held at at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at Luck Senior Center. Please join the family for visitation at the Senior Center before the service. She will be laid to rest at the Luck Village Cemetery following the service.
Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with arrangements.
Commented