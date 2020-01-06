Viola Busse

Viola Bertha Busse, a life time resident of Rusk County, went to join her parents, brother and two sisters on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Viola was born in Ladysmith on March 11, 1913 to Richard and Alma Rodina and reached a very healthy age of 106.
She married Herbert Busse on Jan. 24, 1935 and they had no children. Her husband preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 1993. They were dairy farmers all their life on Maple Hill Farms as it is known now. She then moved to Flambeau Village Apartments and lived there many years.
She will be remembered for her wit, sense of humor and her many walks on each floor of the Flambeau Village Apartments.
She was very active looking out for others and took care of herself all her life. She had an amazing memory remembering the birthdays, marriages and events of all her friends and relatives.
Her special time was traveling with her husband in their motor home to visit relatives in Arizona. The couple also hosted many holidays at their farm for siblings, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own.
She requested no funeral services.
