Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, Grace Dantzman danced her way into Heaven.
She was greeted by her husband, Rayner, who took her hand, waltzing their way through eternity.
Midwife, Clara Keys, brought Grace into the world at home in Fishtrap Township, on May 30, 1932. Chester and Esther Seng, Grace’s parents, raised her in the Winter area, along with her seven siblings, Roland, Rita, Pearl, Frank, Helen, Vera and Shirley.
In 1951, Grace, and her friend Eunice, went to a dance at the Wannigan. She spotted Rayner Dantzman, and admired his dancing style. Rayner escorted Grace home that evening, along with her brother Frank. It didn’t take long for the love story to begin, joining Grace and Rayner in marriage on Oct. 25, 1952.
Throughout the next eight years, Grace and Rayner had five sons. Larry (Nancy), George (Jane), David (Sandy), Alan and Dennis. The boys were Grace’s pride and joy, the greatest gift of her life. Farming and family filled her days. The Dantzman Family Farm hosted many of the relatives, those city kids! The Dantzman Boys enjoyed playing tricks on the city cousins, keeping Grace on her toes.
When Grace held her first grandchild, she said, “I didn’t know I could love somebody like this!” Teaching life’s lessons and sharing her love was a gift she gave her 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Grace and Rayner spent their retired years in Texas. Dancing was what brought them together and is what became their greatest pleasure. Having a style of their own, what a delight to watch! Traveling throughout the country allowed them to have the opportunity to see the sights, make many new friend’s and enjoy the dancing they so loved.
Preceding Grace in death were her husband, Rayner; son, Dennis and siblings, Roland, Rita, Helen, Vera and Shirley.
Visitation will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith with a scripture service being held at 7 p.m. The funeral will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13 at St. Peter's Church in Winter with Fr. Sunnil Thumma officiating. Friends may also call on Friday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank all for their prayers, kind words and wonderful stories shared.
Commented