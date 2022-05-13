Judith A. Yance (nee Nikoley), of Ellenton Fla., passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the age of 79.
Judi was born in Rusk County and graduated in 1960 from Flambeau High School, formerly Tony High School.
She had a successful career with Northwestern Mutual for 35 years.
Judi retired, with her husband, Ray, in Ellenton, Fla., in 2005, and enjoyed many years of gardening and golfing in the sun.
She is the loving wife of Raymond Yance, sister to Robert (Ilene) Nikoley and “AJ” to surviving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Otto and Lila (Bates); brother, Burton and sister, Donna (Bender).
Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 17, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241, (941) 922-7200.
