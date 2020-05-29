Alois Kostick

Alois T. "Toby" Kostick, 79, of Bruce, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Clark County Health Care Center in Owen.
Toby was born on April 26, 1941 to Peter and Katherine (Novak) Kostick in the house that his family built at Miller Dam. He moved to Hannibal at the age of 13. He attended regular education classes and graduated from Gilman High School.
Toby married Carla Mae Goebel at a young age. As a result of their union, six children were born. Carla preceded him in death in 1995. Toby later married Gloria Devine on July 5, 2003 in Bruce and he welcomed three stepsons and four step-grandchildren into his family.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; five children, Rocky (Laurie) Kostick of Hudson, Randy (Chris) of Mooresville, N.C., Michelle Kostick of Peoria, Ariz., Tony (Stacy) of Woodbury, Minn. and Shana (David) Lopez of Argyle, Texas; three stepsons, Steve (Kelly), Sam (Lori) and Doug Devine; 13 grandchildren, Courtney, Kyle, Caleb, Caitlin, Nick, Emma, Sam, Carlye, Camryn, Kendyl, Kailey, Ariana and Alaina; four step-grandchildren, Mitchell, Ted, Dayton and Lauren; two great-grandchildren, Eddie and Amelia and his brother, Roman (Gertrude) Kostick of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Tamara Marie; his first wife, Carla and three siblings, Eleanor Coffield and Fred and Ray Kostick.
In his younger years, Toby had a great love for the racetrack for which he spent a lot of time on race cars on the track near Bruce. Prior to getting ill, Toby and Gloria had a lot of fun going on trips, going to shows and concerts and eating at restaurants. Toby was an avid Packer fan and was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce.
Toby held many jobs over the years, some of which included working at his father’s car dealership, transporting coffins, hauling milk, working construction, selling Surge milking machines, owning/operating a service station and owning/operating the Melody Bar in Bruce. Toby was also a mechanic at the Bruce School bus garage and he drove school bus for several years. After retiring from Bruce School, Toby worked for the village of Bruce as a maintenance man.
Private funeral services were held with burial taking place in the Bruce Cemetery on Thursday, May 28.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
